Barbara A. Wagner, 82, passed away July 7, 2020. She was born in Akron and lived her life in Tallmadge. Barbara loved spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; parents, Joe and Helen Criss; hersister, Shirley Freed; brother, Joe Criss, III. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Therese Wagner (Mark Wilson) of Naples, FL, and Denise (Tom) Miller of Tallmadge; sons, Joseph C. Wagner of Tallmadge, and Tony (Shelly) Wagner of Auburn, NY; grandchildren, Zach, Gabrielle, Brody and Colby. Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family.