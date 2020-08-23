Barbara A. Yoak (nee: Getz), age 88, passed away August 19, 2020. She was born on May 24, 1932 in Barberton, Ohio to the late Grover and Theresa Getz. She was a lifelong member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church where she participated in the Legion of Mary, volunteered, and sang in the choir. She enjoyed art, painting and was a longtime volunteer at Barberton Citizen's Hospital. Barbara was a loving wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother, great-grand mother and sister. Preceded in death by her husband, Elmore Yoak; 11 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Diane (Donald) Meyer, Kirk (Deborah Greiner), Kevin (Theresa Neese), Dana (Rolly North) Schaub, Danette (Kenneth) Gissinger, Dawn (Ryan) Balliett, and Kipp (Mandi); 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; sister, Rosemary George; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on WEDNESDAY, August 26, 2020 at St. Andrew the Apostle, 4022 Johnson Road, Norton, Ohio. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew the Apostle, Norton.