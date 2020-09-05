) TOGETHER AGAIN Barbara A. Zumbrunnen, 83, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was a resident of Bath for many years. Barb was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by her husbands, Dutch Holshue and John Zumbrunnen; parents, Harley and Addie Bartoe; brothers, Michael, Roy and Lynn Bartoe. Barb is survived by her children, Christine (Pete) Conley, Richard (Betty) Holshue, Denise (Jim) Williams and Kimberly (Tom) Upp; bonus son, Jon (Mary) Zumbrunnen; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Harmon and Lucille (Ed) Burton; brother, Richard Bartoe; along with other relatives and friends. Barb's funeral service will be held Monday, September 7th at 10 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, with Adam Speas officiating. Burial to follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.