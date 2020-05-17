Barbara Ann Bauch
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Barbara Ann (nee Balson) Bauch, of Cuyahoga Falls, was called home to be with her Lord May 8, 2020. Barbara was born Dec. 31, 1930, in Warren, Ohio. She graduated as salutatorian of her class at Warren G. Harding High School in January 1949. She attended Kent State University, where she was Chestnut Burr Queen, and graduated from Youngstown State University with a bachelor's degree in education. Barbara taught business classes at Warren Harding before starting a family with her husband Fred Bauch. She later took post-baccalaureate courses in library science and worked as a reference librarian at Taylor Memorial Public Library for 20 years. Barbara was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church and was a past member of the Cuyahoga Falls Women's Club and Akron City Women's Club. She loved traveling with family and friends. Annual trips to Ocean City, New Jersey, held a special place in her heart. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, E. Fred Bauch, and parents, Donald and Dorothy (Clark) Balson. She is survived by her daughter, Patti of Cuyahoga Falls; son, Kurt (Tanya Johnson), of Columbia, MD; and brother, Robert W. (Elizabeth) Balson, Warren. Survivors also include her grandsons, who brought her untold joy, Max (Stephanie) Bauch, of Gwynn Oak, MD, and Jorgen Raimund Bauch, of Savannah, Georgia, and two great-granddaughters. A private memorial service led by Pastor Keith Johnson was held for the family May 13. Personal condolences may be made at (www.billowfuneralhomes.com). In Barbara's memory, the family suggests donations to Zion Lutheran Church, 139 S. High St., Akron, Ohio, or a charity of one's choice. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved