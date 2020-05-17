) Barbara Ann (nee Balson) Bauch, of Cuyahoga Falls, was called home to be with her Lord May 8, 2020. Barbara was born Dec. 31, 1930, in Warren, Ohio. She graduated as salutatorian of her class at Warren G. Harding High School in January 1949. She attended Kent State University, where she was Chestnut Burr Queen, and graduated from Youngstown State University with a bachelor's degree in education. Barbara taught business classes at Warren Harding before starting a family with her husband Fred Bauch. She later took post-baccalaureate courses in library science and worked as a reference librarian at Taylor Memorial Public Library for 20 years. Barbara was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church and was a past member of the Cuyahoga Falls Women's Club and Akron City Women's Club. She loved traveling with family and friends. Annual trips to Ocean City, New Jersey, held a special place in her heart. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, E. Fred Bauch, and parents, Donald and Dorothy (Clark) Balson. She is survived by her daughter, Patti of Cuyahoga Falls; son, Kurt (Tanya Johnson), of Columbia, MD; and brother, Robert W. (Elizabeth) Balson, Warren. Survivors also include her grandsons, who brought her untold joy, Max (Stephanie) Bauch, of Gwynn Oak, MD, and Jorgen Raimund Bauch, of Savannah, Georgia, and two great-granddaughters. A private memorial service led by Pastor Keith Johnson was held for the family May 13. Personal condolences may be made at (www.billowfuneralhomes.com). In Barbara's memory, the family suggests donations to Zion Lutheran Church, 139 S. High St., Akron, Ohio, or a charity of one's choice. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.