Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Barbara Ann Bradley


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Ann Bradley Obituary
Barbara "Barb" Ann Bradley (O'Dell)

Barbara Ann Bradley, "Barb", age 70, of Akron, Ohio, died on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Akron City Hospital.

She was born on May 3, 1949 in Murphy, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Horace O'Dell and the late Georgia (nee Hayes) O'Dell Poirier.

Barb graduated from Central High School in 1967, she played the trumpet in the marching band and was in the choir at school. She was musically talented as she played the violin and organ. Barbara was a kind and giving, happy person. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are her four children, Tamra (Mathew) Abbott, Rebecca (John) Bonenberger, Heather (Adam) Peel, and

Timothy (Cheryl) Bradley, Sr.; her grandchildren, Siara (Robert) Pinkney, Ashlynn (Marvin Sr.) Alas, Julien (Lucero) Milbry, Jesse (Abby) Milbry, Vanessa

(Brandon) Jones, Brett Bonenberger, Madeline, Ellie, Julia, and Matthew Sutton, Elijah Peel,

Timothy Jr., Kaitlyn, and Cheyenne Bradley, and Natasha Miku; her great-grandchildren, Blake,

Leland, Adelynn,

Sebastian, Marvin Jr., Aaliyah, and Nayeli.

Also surviving are her siblings, Alice (Paul) Dean, Marlene (Glen) Vadnais, Mary (Jim) Janson, Dorothy (Scott) Hicks, Sam (Brenda) O'Dell, and Tom O'Dell.

Other than her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brother,

David O'Dell.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio.

Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 - 1 p.m.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 26, 2019
