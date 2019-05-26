Barbara "Barb" Ann Bradley (O'Dell)



Barbara Ann Bradley, "Barb", age 70, of Akron, Ohio, died on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Akron City Hospital.



She was born on May 3, 1949 in Murphy, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Horace O'Dell and the late Georgia (nee Hayes) O'Dell Poirier.



Barb graduated from Central High School in 1967, she played the trumpet in the marching band and was in the choir at school. She was musically talented as she played the violin and organ. Barbara was a kind and giving, happy person. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.



Surviving are her four children, Tamra (Mathew) Abbott, Rebecca (John) Bonenberger, Heather (Adam) Peel, and



Timothy (Cheryl) Bradley, Sr.; her grandchildren, Siara (Robert) Pinkney, Ashlynn (Marvin Sr.) Alas, Julien (Lucero) Milbry, Jesse (Abby) Milbry, Vanessa



(Brandon) Jones, Brett Bonenberger, Madeline, Ellie, Julia, and Matthew Sutton, Elijah Peel,



Timothy Jr., Kaitlyn, and Cheyenne Bradley, and Natasha Miku; her great-grandchildren, Blake,



Leland, Adelynn,



Sebastian, Marvin Jr., Aaliyah, and Nayeli.



Also surviving are her siblings, Alice (Paul) Dean, Marlene (Glen) Vadnais, Mary (Jim) Janson, Dorothy (Scott) Hicks, Sam (Brenda) O'Dell, and Tom O'Dell.



Other than her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brother,



David O'Dell.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio.



Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 - 1 p.m.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 26, 2019