) Heaven gained an Angel, Barbara Ann Dimit (nee Worts), "Barb", who passed away on October 19, 2019 at home, peacefully, after a long and courageous battle with MS, she was born on April 30, 1943. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Gary, whom she married on June 22, 1963; her children, Debbie Eckley (Dave), Dee Ward (Gary), Diane Miracle (Michael) and Jason (Aimee), nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Debbie Weigandt and Richard Warner (Patty). Her parents and brothers preceded her in death. She was a devoted Christian and did not hesitate to tell you all about Jesus. She loved RVing with her family, bowling with her husband, and too many arts and crafts to name. She worked at Copley-Fairlawn School District for 11 years. Her contagious smile and love for life will be remembered and missed by so many. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or Interim Health Care, in her memory. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where family and friends may visit from 4 p.m. until the time of the service, Pastor Justus Snow will celebrate Barb's life. Graveside services will take place on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Unity Baptist Cemetery, Sardis, Ohio. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 22, 2019