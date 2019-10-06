Home

Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
The House of The Lord
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
The House of The Lord
1650 Diagonal Rd.
Akron, OH
Barbara Ann Evans


1939 - 2019
Barbara Ann Evans Obituary
Barbara Ann Evans Barbara Ann Evans passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was born on August 31, 1939, in Akron, OH. Service will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 12 p.m. at The House of The Lord, 1650 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. Bishop F. Josephus Johnson II, eulogizing. Interment at Mt. Peace cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 11 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1056 Seward Ave, Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
