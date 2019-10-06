|
|
Barbara Ann Evans Barbara Ann Evans passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was born on August 31, 1939, in Akron, OH. Service will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 12 p.m. at The House of The Lord, 1650 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. Bishop F. Josephus Johnson II, eulogizing. Interment at Mt. Peace cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 11 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1056 Seward Ave, Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019