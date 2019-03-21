Barbara Ann Fleshman



Barbara Ann Fleshman, 87, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away March 12 2019.



She was born July 10, 1931. She was born and raised in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and attended Cuyahoga Falls High School Black Tigers class of 1949, received her BS from Heidelberg College Student Prince class of 1953 (now Heidelberg University) where she was a member of the Euglossian Greek Society, and received her MS from the University of Colorado Buffaloes.



Barbara taught school for over 30 years in the Mansfield, Ohio public schools where she was also a very active member of the OEA and NEA teachers associations. After a very fulfilling career teaching, she retired to Punta Gorda, Florida where she was very active in environmental causes and genealogy. She was a member and one time board member of the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center (CHEC). It was very difficult to get her to stay indoors on nice days. She loved her extensive collection of shells and shark teeth that she found and cataloged. Barbara was a lifetime member of the National Parks and Audubon Society. She loved camping, traveling, fishing, genealogy, football (especially the Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators).



She is survived by nieces (whom she loved to spoil): Karen (Kim Engbert) and Elizabeth (Deborah) Furbee. She also leaves behind many cousins and dear friends, her buddy and very dear friend Jan Masteryanni and of course, her beloved Dachshund Millie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Mildred (Nahm) Fleshman; brothers, Richard and Wesley (whom she never met); and sister, Mary Fleshman Furbee.



Memorial service will be held April 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Congregational United Church of Christ, 1201 Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda, Fla. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Barbara's name be made to the Charlotte County Animal Shelter or any animal shelter of your choosing or the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center (www.checflorida.org). Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary