Barbara Ann Gorham (nee Andrews), age 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13th, 2020. Barbara was born on February 4, 1933 and spent most of her life in Barberton. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and friend to many, a fantastic cook who greatly enjoyed hosting holidays and her signature Wednesday dinners, an expert quilt maker and embroiderer, and a lifelong Cleveland Indians fan. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Wilhelmina; son, Ronald; grandson, Brian Scott; and great grandson David. Barbara is survived by her sisters, Katherine and Nancy; children, Patty (Jerry) Schaffer, Bruce (Linda) Gorham, Brenda (Henry) Braun and Andy (Kris) Gorham, with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. A private memorial service for the family will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron, Ohio. The family will hold a celebration of Barbara's life at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 15, 2020