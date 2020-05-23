) May 5th marked the quick and gentle passing of Barbara Ann Krunich, 82, born March 22, 1938 Akron, Ohio. Barbara spent her adult life giving to others. She dedicated and sacrificed herself for her 3 boys. She was preceded by father, James Randall Barker; mother, Ruby May Myers and son, Raymond. Survived by sons, Stephen and Randall; sisters, Sue, Joan, Cynthia. Barbara's remains will be laid to rest in Akron, Ohio. An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 23, 2020.