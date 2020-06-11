Barbara Ann Mayer
1954 - 2020
) On June 8, 2020, Barbara Ann Mayer, loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away at the age of 66. She was born on February 26, 1954 in Akron, where she spent many joyful days with family and made countless friends. Barbara was the loving daughter of the late Frank and Rose (nee Gage) Simko Sr. She was a devoted mother to her twin sons, Mark (Elizabeth) Mayer of Green, Michael-with whom she lived; and her eldest son, Matthew, who passed in 2012. Barbara was an amazing mom, who always put her boys first. From attending countless baseball games and being the loudest cheerleader, to making them her famous chick paprikash and cooking every Sunday, to setting a strong example for their work ethic, and doing everything she could to make the holidays memorable...Barb was always of service to raising kind and respectful sons. She was the proud grandmother to Michael Jr., Carmen and Cecilia. Her grandchildren will remember Grandma Barb's playfulness, her love for her Chihuahua, Tucker, her fondness of angels and her ability to get Christmas decorations up early every year. Barbara was the dedicated daughter-in-law to Nancy of Akron and the late John Mayer; caring sister to Frank Simko, John (Georgia) Simko, Dominic (Kris) Simko and Sandy (Larry) Fazenbaker; and the fun aunt to many beloved nieces and nephews. Her friendship was fiercely loyal and amongst her many cherished friends, she leaves behind, Gary Mayer, with whom she shared 13 years of marriage and raised three incredible sons, and her dear friend, Lucy Watkins, who was like a sister to her. Barbara will always be remembered for her contagious laughter, lightheartedness, determined spirit and kindness. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Due to Covid-19 and Social Distancing the Actual Funeral Service WILL BE PRIVATE. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.
June 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
