Barbara Ann Lynn Mayer, age 85, of Akron arrived in Heaven on December 2, 2020. Barbara is survived by her daughter Kimberly Reagan; grandsons Andrew and Joey; sister Marilyn Sue McElhiney; brother Charles E. Lynn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Ollie Mae Lynn, and her beloved granddaughter, Melissa. Barbara was a 1954 graduate of Ellet High School, and earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the University of Akron. She began teaching at Windemere Elementary School in Akron. She will be buried in Blairsville, PA.