1/
Barbara Ann Mayer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Barbara Ann Lynn Mayer, age 85, of Akron arrived in Heaven on December 2, 2020. Barbara is survived by her daughter Kimberly Reagan; grandsons Andrew and Joey; sister Marilyn Sue McElhiney; brother Charles E. Lynn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Ollie Mae Lynn, and her beloved granddaughter, Melissa. Barbara was a 1954 graduate of Ellet High School, and earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the University of Akron. She began teaching at Windemere Elementary School in Akron. She will be buried in Blairsville, PA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved