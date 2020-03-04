|
Barbara Ann Mesko, 77, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Barberton, OH 44203 where the family will greet friends one hour prior to the Mass. Inurnment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr. Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685. For full obituary, go to anthonyfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2020