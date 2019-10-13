|
Barbara Montgomery, 62, passed away October 10, 2019. Born in Akron, she was a resident of Stow and had been employed with Kent State University in residential services. Barbara enjoyed crafting, antiquing, baking and designing specialty cakes. Preceded in death by parents, Edsel and Marie (Zadaikis) Nestor, Sr. and sister, Margaret Nestor, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Eric Erhard and their daughter, Makenna Erhard; daughter and son-in-law, Machelle and Kevin Syx and their children, Connor and Morgan Syx; fiance, Ron Fertig; brother, Ed Nestor, Jr.; sisters, Georgia Hayes and Yvonne Tegarden; and step-daughter, Alisen Fertig. Friends may call Tuesday, 5 to 8 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home. Private burial Crown Hill Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the MSA Coalition, https://www.multiplesystematrophy.org. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019