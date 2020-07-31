It is with profound sadness that we share the news our sister, daughter, wife and mother, Barbara Ann Pollock, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the age of 55 following a long battle with lung cancer. Barb lived her life under a big tent that included her many friends and family members. People of all races, religions and sexual orientations were invited in. She loved animals and especially never met a dog she didn't want to take home. Barb was the consummate host and was happiest with a house full of family, especially on Christmas and Christmas Eve. We all enjoyed her home decorated as a Christmas Wonderland with at least two or three full sized Christmas trees. Barb put herself through college as an adult and graduated with a degree in accounting. She was a hard worker and became a valued underwriter at Westfield Bank in Seville. Barbara was preceded in death by the three canine loves of her life; Sophie, Abbey and Blackie. She is survived by her large and loving family that included her husband and partner in life, John Pollock; beloved sons, Nathan and Ian, who meant the world to her; parents, Vanette and Bernard Toman; sisters, Vicky (Mark) Hange, Cheryl (Alger) Waller, and Diann (Scott) Carpenter; nieces and nephews, Michael Hange, Katie Hange, Robert (Juliet) Carpenter, Amanda Waller, Megan Carpenter, Colin Waller; and canine companions Gunther and Ollie. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Waite and Son Funeral Home, Medina. A private family service in honor of Barbara will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barbara may be made to Medina County SPCA, 8790 Guilford Road, Seville, 44273. To leave online condolences, please visit www.waitefuneralhome.com
