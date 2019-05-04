Barbara Ann "Barb" Popovich



Barbara Ann "Barb" Popovich, age 85, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at home with her loving family by her side.



She was born on May 7, 1933, in Akron, the daughter of Luther and Alma (Anderson) Fincham. On November 23, 1955, she married the love of her life, Alex Popovich, in Fort Wayne, Ind. She worked at Luigi's Restaurant for over 35 years, retiring in 2007.



Barbara was an avid reader, and it wasn't unusual for her to finish a book in a single day. She was a word search pro, finishing workbooks in the blink of an eye, and it seemed like there wasn't a puzzle in the newspaper that she couldn't solve. She had a love of bingo that stretched across many years, and she enjoyed playing slots with her family and friends. Whether she was playing cards or a round of Yahtzee, luck seemed to follow her. You could always count on her winning when you bought her lottery tickets, and she never hesitated to give her grandchildren a few spare coins and let them help with scratch-offs. She was a fan of baseball, and she enjoyed sitting with Alex and watching the Yankees and Indians play on TV together. Most of all, she adored her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and her home was always filled with liveliness and warmth. She has touched so many lives and will be missed more than words can say.



Barbara is survived by her husband of 63 years, Alex; children, Michael (Suzanne), Bruce, Keith (Sis), Scott (Vickie), Paul (Susan), Pam (Bob) Bordash, Sheila, and Donna (David) Powell; and many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her seven siblings.



Calling hours will be held at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 N. Main St., Akron, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, followed by a procession to Rose Hill Burial Park.



A special thanks to granddaughter, Stacy, for her loving and patient care of Barbara for the past two years and for making sure she could always be home with her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Barbara's name may be made to the Greater East Ohio Area Chapter. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary