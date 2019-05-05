|
|
Barbara Ann "Barb" Popovich
Barbara Ann "Barb" Popovich, age 85, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at home with her loving family by her side.
Calling hours will be held at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 N. Main St., Akron, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, followed by a procession to Rose Hill Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Barbara's name may be made to the Greater East Ohio Area Chapter.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019