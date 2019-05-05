Home

Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-4251
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
Barbara Ann Popovich Obituary
Barbara Ann "Barb" Popovich

Barbara Ann "Barb" Popovich, age 85, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at home with her loving family by her side.

Calling hours will be held at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 N. Main St., Akron, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, followed by a procession to Rose Hill Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Barbara's name may be made to the Greater East Ohio Area Chapter.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019
