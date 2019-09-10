Home

Barbara Ann Porter Barbara Ann Porter, 69, passed away July 10, 2019, at home in Akron, Ohio. Born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, Barbara lived in Akron for most of her childhood and her full adult life. She had a career as a nurse, volunteered extensively, raised two children, and kept a constant spark of curiosity. Preceded in death by her father, Frank Balchak; Barbara is survived by her mother, Carylin Balchak; sons, Nathaniel Porter and Jonas Casey-Williams; siblings, Francis and Thomas Balchak, Kathleen Case, Carolyn Pearce, and Geralyn Slipski; grandsons, August and Oscar Casey-Williams; and a wealth of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and their children. A memorial service will begin 2 P.M. SATURDAY, September 14, at the Billow Fairlawn Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron, OH. Family and friends are welcome from 1 P.M. Contributions in Barbara's name can be made to the Akron-Summit County Public Library. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
