Barbara Ann Rissland Barbara Ann Rissland, 62, died September 15, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born January 4, 1957, Barb is survived by partner, Rick Hanlon of Rittman; father, Jack Cordier of Mogadore; sister, Rebecca (Ro) Janssen of Clinton; brother, Jim (Mary) Cordier of Mogadore; sister, Laura (Bob) Dornhecker of Kent; and brother, John (Belinda) Cordier of Mogadore. Barb's mother, Jean Cordier, preceded her in death. Aunt Barbara will be greatly missed by her nine wonderful nieces and nephews and their growing families. Barb was a CPA and finance director for the cities of Kent and Rittman. She remained active in Rittman Lions Club after she retired in 2012. There are no calling hours. A celebration of life was held for immediate family. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Wilderness Center, PO Box 202, Wilmont, Ohio 44689 or to a . To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019