Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Rissland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Rissland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Rissland Obituary
Barbara Ann Rissland Barbara Ann Rissland, 62, died September 15, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born January 4, 1957, Barb is survived by partner, Rick Hanlon of Rittman; father, Jack Cordier of Mogadore; sister, Rebecca (Ro) Janssen of Clinton; brother, Jim (Mary) Cordier of Mogadore; sister, Laura (Bob) Dornhecker of Kent; and brother, John (Belinda) Cordier of Mogadore. Barb's mother, Jean Cordier, preceded her in death. Aunt Barbara will be greatly missed by her nine wonderful nieces and nephews and their growing families. Barb was a CPA and finance director for the cities of Kent and Rittman. She remained active in Rittman Lions Club after she retired in 2012. There are no calling hours. A celebration of life was held for immediate family. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Wilderness Center, PO Box 202, Wilmont, Ohio 44689 or to a . To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now