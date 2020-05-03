Barbara Ann Wieland, 80, of Akron, Ohio, passed away at Glenwood Care Center on April 30, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Donald and Dorothy Carheart Brode, born in Buffalo, New York on October 3, 1936. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Wieland. Caring and quiet, Barbara was a person you could always confide in and trust. She was a homemaker and truly enjoyed planning each day for herself and her husband. She was a faithful member of Springfield Baptist Church. Barbara's wishes were to quietly be buried alongside her husband, Calvin, at Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. There was no need for visitation or a service and she knew the importance of now being with her loved ones, once again. Barbara requested that her care be entrusted with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown. Anyone wishing to share their prayers, condolences, or a memory, may do so at: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.