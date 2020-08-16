4/20/1953 - 7/30/2020 Dr. Barbara Anne Bianco passed away from complications related to Waldonstroms Macroglobulinemia. She was an accomplished cultural research anthropologist, specializing in African studies. Her life's passion found her in countries from Nicaragua to Kenya. She taught at New York Universiry, Vassar College and the American Museum of Natural History. She worked for the Social Science Research Council funding projects worldwide. She partnered with Howard University on the African Burial Grounds project in lower Manhattan. Barbara assisted many not-for-profit organizations around New York City with promotion, fundraising and program implementation. She was an accomplished writer, editor and research genealogist. The last few years she spent working with the Quest Program for lifelong learning at City College of New York. Barbara was an amazing person. She will be greatly missed by sisters Marianne and Rosemarie, many cousins and countless friends.







