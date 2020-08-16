1/
Barbara Anne Bianco
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
4/20/1953 - 7/30/2020 Dr. Barbara Anne Bianco passed away from complications related to Waldonstroms Macroglobulinemia. She was an accomplished cultural research anthropologist, specializing in African studies. Her life's passion found her in countries from Nicaragua to Kenya. She taught at New York Universiry, Vassar College and the American Museum of Natural History. She worked for the Social Science Research Council funding projects worldwide. She partnered with Howard University on the African Burial Grounds project in lower Manhattan. Barbara assisted many not-for-profit organizations around New York City with promotion, fundraising and program implementation. She was an accomplished writer, editor and research genealogist. The last few years she spent working with the Quest Program for lifelong learning at City College of New York. Barbara was an amazing person. She will be greatly missed by sisters Marianne and Rosemarie, many cousins and countless friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blair-Mazzarella Funeral Home
723 Coney Island Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11218
(718) 282-1164
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved