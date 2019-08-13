|
|
Barbara Annette (Neidert) Slevin, 81, of West Salem, Ohio passed away on (8/5/2019) in (Ashland, Ohio). She graduated from Norton High School in 1954. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mary Rose Neidert as well as brother, Richard Neidert. She is survived by her siblings, Gary Neidert and Merry Christine "Sis" Mumaw and significant other, Bruce Clement; her sons, Shane M. Slevin, Merrick J. Slevin, and Chad M. Slevin; four grandchildren, five great grandsons; many great nieces and nephews.
Many of us knew her for her 60+ dedicated years to the Rootbeer Stand in Wadsworth, Ohio. She enjoyed spending her winters somewhere warm or in a casino. Two things she'd never turn down were a good buffet or a game of Phase 10.
Barb will be greatly missed.
Memorial services will be held at Grace Church in Norton on August 14th, at 6 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 13, 2019