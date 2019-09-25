Home

Barbara Baker


1928 - 2019
Barbara Baker Obituary
Barbara Ann Baker (nee Scott) Barbara Ann Baker (nee Scott), 91, passed away on September 21, 2019 in Naples, FL. A loving wife, mother, and "Mimi", she was born May 15, 1928 in Akron, Ohio and raised in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood. She married Phillip Baker on March 21, 1952. After more than three years of living in Singapore while Phil worked for Goodyear, they returned home and together founded Leisure Time Recreation in Stow, OH in 1958. As 60 year residents of Stow, they raised their family there before moving to Naples full time in 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, brother, and six sisters, she is survived by Phil, her husband of 67 years; sister, Joanne Allen (Robert) of Cumming, GA; sons, Scott (Bonnie) of Munroe Falls, OH, Keith (Nina) of Stow, OH, Craig (Lori) of Bonita Springs, FL, and daughter, Anne Hill (Clark) of Key Largo, FL. Building a home and family brought her happiness and her grandchildren, Bryan and Andy Baker, Caitlin and Cameron Baker, Karli Baker, and Marissa Hill, were the light of her life and will miss her very much. A private Celebration of Life will take place at a later date for family and close friends. Online condolences may be left at www.beachwoodsociety.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Community Church of Stow, 1567 Pilgrim Dr., Stow, OH 44224.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
