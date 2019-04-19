|
Barbara Boettin
Barbara Ann Boettin, 87, went home to be with the Lord on April 17, 2019. She was born March 6, 1932 to the late Don and Sophie Dowling in Akron. She was a compassionate mother and devoted grandmother. She was a member of Johnson United Methodist Church.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Roy Boettin. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Cathy (James) Kennard, Nancy Boettin, Penny (Tim) Arbogast, Amy Boettin; grandchildren, Christopher Umbaugh, Jennifer (Matt) Newbury, Amy (Eric) Meyer, Nichole (Ryan) Bach, Joe Bigler; great-grandchildren, Blake, Michele, Kellen, Peyton, Emily, and Wren.
Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 beginning at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Tal Lewis officiating. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the hospice nurses at Summa Hospital for the special care they gave to Barbara. Condolences and memories can be shared with Barbara's family at the funeral home website.
330-825-3633
Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2019