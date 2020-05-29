TOGETHER AGAIN Barbara Sitosky peacefully went home to the Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Barb was born in Punxsutawney, PA. on June 13, 1927 to the late Sandy and Helen Spader. She married Joseph Sitosky in 1948 and was an amazing mother to her 5 children. Barb was a talented seamstress, who also enjoyed hat-making, cake decorating, gardening and crocheting. She cooked everything from scratch and canned fresh fruit and vegetables. Barb loved going to the beach with her family. She was a best friend, a wonderful caregiver and an amazing example of love to her kids and grandkids. A true Christian, Barb's generous spirit and loving nature endeared her to all. She was a longtime member of St. Matthew in Ellet, and shared the blessings of God in her life daily. In addition to her parents; Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; son, Joe; grandchildren, Bobby, Jessica and Lindsey; great-grandson, Bobby and her four brothers. She will be deeply missed by her children, Jolene (Ron) Dannemiller, Gary, Dennis, and Loree Stubblefield; sister, Mary Lou Klesser; 19 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and five generations of nieces, nephews and countless loved ones. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 31 at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S Main St. in Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday at Queen of Heaven Parish, 1800 Steese Road in Green, where friends may call beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.