Barbara Dean Jacobs, 86, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Pleasant View Care Center. Barbara was born May 15, 1934 to Louis and Helen (Patchen) Jacobs in Akron. She attended Kenmore High School and graduated from the University of Akron with a BS and MA in Education. After teaching a few years at Coventry School System she took her high ambition and love for learning and moved to California where she received her Doctorate in Education from Pepperdine University. After living in Burbank and working for the Los Angeles School System for 30 years, she retired as a Superintendent. Barbara was a lifelong advocate of education and always felt it was the great equalizer that allowed individuals to achieve regardless of their background. She was particularly passionate about desegregation and doing her part to promote access to education for all students. After retiring, she moved back to her family roots in Akron where she resided since 1995. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Nicholas Square Sr. She is survived by her sister, Helen Mae Square; nephew, Nicholas (Cathy) Square and niece, Mary (John) Payne. She enjoyed sharing fond memories of her lifelong friendships from the local area and many friends in California. We will always treasure her fun photos in Hollywood and her Dissertation. A very special thank you to Susan (Sara) and Vicky (Jill) and all the kind and skilled staff at Pleasant View. Thank you, Susan and Vicky, for letting Barbara Dean run the place and making her part of the staff, name-badge included. We know it gave her great joy to be a part of the "administration" and you allowed it so lovingly. During a time of COVID that kept family out, the love you extended her in our absence is immeasurable to us. We do not doubt you became her best friends when she needed that most. We will forever miss her smarts, fun humor, bossiness and kindness. Private services will be held with inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery.