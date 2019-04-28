Barbara Dudley



Barbara Dudley, 68, passed away on April 19, 2019.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Alma Foster and sisters, Donna Eckels and Margie Riley. She is survived by her husband, Robert L; sons, Robert A (Jennifer), Brian (Jillian); Brad and daughter, Brenda Wagner (Ron) as well as nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.



A memorial mass will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's church in Massillon, Ohio. Visitation will take place at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of mass.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Kent Health Care for the many years they helped to care for Barbara as well as the many friends she made over the years there. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .