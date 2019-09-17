|
Barbara E. Brown Barbara E. Brown, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 13, 2019. Barb was born November 28, 1936 in Elkins, West Virginia and came to Barberton at the age of 16. She was a mother and homemaker until her children could take care of themselves. She then became manager of Shoe Mart and worked as an advertising sales representative at the Barberton Herald for many years and retired from Reiter Dairy in 1998. Barb enjoyed going to Vegas and local casinos. She loved her pets, especially "Lily". She enjoyed camping in Virginia with family and planning bus trips to NASCAR races and casinos for her friends at the Barberton Moose. Barb received the highest degree of College of Regents in the Women of the Moose, Chapter #61. Preceded in death by parents, Delmas Roy and Helen Henry; son Brian Potter; husband, David C. Brown; brothers, Delmas "Tink" Roy and Denzil "Kenny" Roy; survived by her children, John (Mary) Potter, Stephanie (Kevin) Despot-Cook, Lisa Despot and Felicia (Mike) Alspaugh; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Benjamin Roy, Patrick (Melinda) Henry and John (Loretta) Henry; brothers-in-law, Don Brown and Dennis Fitzpatrick; best friend, Esther Sparks; good friends, Bob (Cindy) Leuenberger; along with many other relatives and friends. Following Barb's wishes there will be no calling hours. Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, September 18th at 10 a.m. at St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Road, Akron, Ohio 44319, with Fr. Bline, celebrant. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 17, 2019