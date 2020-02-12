|
Barbara E. "Bobbie" Carpenter, 79, of Akron, Ohio, passed away February 9, 2020. Born in Norfolk, Virginia August 6, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Henry Parker and Frances Alvey Parker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Brian Carpenter and grandson, Eric Carpenter-Garrett. Gone, but not forgotten, Barbara's memory will live on in those who survive: daughter, Tamatha (Kenneth) Ballew of Akron; son, David (Debbie) Carpenter of Alliance; grandchildren, Charles, David, Crystal, Katie, and Paige; many great-grandchildren, relatives, and friends. A devoted mother and grandmother, Barbara enjoyed traveling and nature. Her compassion and warm heart led her to work in health care for many years and was employed by Mature Services, helping seniors remain independent in their own homes and active within their communities. Family and friends are welcome for visitation, Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Barbara's service beginning at noon, Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Ave., NW, Uniontown, Pastor Amy Downard, Funeral Celebrant, will be officiating. In keeping with Barbara's wishes, interment will take place privately, with her family, at a later date. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 12, 2020