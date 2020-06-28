Barbara E. Simon, 74, of COVENTRY TOWNSHIP went home to be with the Lord, June 25, 2020. She was born February 19, 1946 to the late Edward and Elizabeth (Nee Hannan) Dunbar. She loved gardening, playing golf, animals and dancing with Terry. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Mamie Dunbar; brother, Larry Dunbar and sister, Bertha Johnson. She leaves behind her loving husband, Terrance "Terry" Simon; brother, Roger (Dana) Dunbar; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lee and John Cherok; fur baby, Roxy; numerous nieces, nephews and many special friends. A DRIVE BY VISITATION WILL BE HELD 10 to 12 NOON on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 IN THE PARKING LOT of the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44314. A private graveside service will be held at Lakewood Cemetery. A celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers for those that wish, memorial contributions can be made to Friends of Pets, P.O. Box 3034, Akron, Ohio 44223.The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Simon family. Messages and memories of Barbara can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.