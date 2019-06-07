|
|
Barbara
Elizabeth
Sullivan
Barbara Elizabeth Sullivan (age 85), of Uniontown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on the morning of May 16th 2019. Her wishes were for us not to be saddened or distraught but to look forward and to rest assured that she is now resting peacefully. In accordance with her wishes there will not be a funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . The family sincerely appreciates the assistance provided by the Stroud Lawrence Funeral Home in Chagrin Falls Ohio. Additional Information can be found on their website - www.stroudlawrence.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 7, 2019