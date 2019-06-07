Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stroud-Lawrence Funeral Home
200 Industrial Parkway
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
(440) 247-7575
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Elizabeth Sullivan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Elizabeth Sullivan Obituary
Barbara

Elizabeth

Sullivan

Barbara Elizabeth Sullivan (age 85), of Uniontown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on the morning of May 16th 2019. Her wishes were for us not to be saddened or distraught but to look forward and to rest assured that she is now resting peacefully. In accordance with her wishes there will not be a funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . The family sincerely appreciates the assistance provided by the Stroud Lawrence Funeral Home in Chagrin Falls Ohio. Additional Information can be found on their website - www.stroudlawrence.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now