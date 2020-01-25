|
STOW -- Barbara Ellen Hager, 79, died January 23, 2020. Born in Brownsville, PA, she was a Stow resident for 50 years. Barbara is survived by her loving husband, W. Ronald Hager of 61 years, the absolute love of her life. For those who knew Barbara, they understood just how much she treasured their marriage and enjoyed being the mother of their three children. She was their biggest cheerleader in life! Another great joy for Barbara was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She so loved being called their "Grammy". Family was always the center of our dear mother's heart. To all her brothers and sisters, mom loved you all so much and never forgot you. She will be greatly missed, but because Barbara was a strong woman of faith, her family now has the consolation of knowing they will all be united once again with Christ our Savior. Barbara Ellen Hager you will be loved forever and ever, Ron's precious, beloved wife and our dear, sweet, kind-hearted mother. Life won't be the same without you. Her three children, Ronald Willous Hager (William), Troy Anthony Hager (Laura) and Dawn Ellen (Hager) and (Ken) Ball; eight grandchildren, Bryant (Justine), Erin, Kathryn, Colten, Grant, Abigail (Patrick), Michael and Matthew; five great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Madelyn, Olivya , Akira, including her namesake Charlotte Ellen. Barbara adored all her siblings, those surviving are James Hepler, John Hepler, Ken Hepler, Dennis Parks, Nancy Creech, Rick Parks, Robin Creech; many beloved nieces and nephews. Pastor Jim Brown will conduct service Sunday 3 PM at Redmon Funeral Home, where friends may call from 1 PM until service time. Private burial will be held at Silver Springs Cemetery, Stow. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 25, 2020