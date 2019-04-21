Home

Barbara Ellen Wolfe


1936 - 2019
Barbara Ellen Wolfe Obituary
Barbara Ellen Wolfe (Smith)

Barbara Ellen Wolfe (Smith), age 82, of Norton, Ohio passed away April 13, 2019 at Barberton Summa Healthcare after a short stay.

She is survived by two daughters, Marybeth (George) Tomko and Linda (Jim) Fleischman; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Linden, of 51 years and parents, Harriett G. Kissinger and Kenneth C. Smith.

There will be no services per her request.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
