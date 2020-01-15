Home

(Bobie) Barbara Fuller Owens (Bobie), 88, went home to be with the Lord On January 9th, 2020. Born in Akron she was a lifetime area resident. Barbara retired from Akron City Hospital after 29 years of service. She was a kind, quiet, and beautiful lady who made the best homemade dinner rolls around. She will be missed by so many. Preceded in death by her sons, Chris Huling and Billy Huling of Akron. She is survived by sons, Larry Huling of Akron, Jerome Huling of Maryland, and George Huling of Michigan; daughters, Susie Sykes of Akron, Sandra St. Clair of Michigan, Patricia Huling of Virginia, and Cynthia McDaniel of Akron; brother, Donald Fuller of New York; sister, Laverne Turner of Akron; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio where family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until time of service. Condolences can be sent to 1168 Hardesty Blvd., Akron OH. 44320
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 15, 2020
