They raised a glass and called her to them. And so, Barbara H. O'Neil (93) happily answered their call and joined her beloved on April 4th. She is finally reunited with her husband, Donal (decd 1988) and sons, Patrick (decd 2018) (Heather) and Timothy (decd 2019) (Lupe) who preceded her. Left here to mourn her are daughters, Helen Hutchison (Jay) and Elizabeth O'Neil-Mansfield (Alfred); sons, Phillip (Lynn) and Justin (Margaret); sister, Anne Dye (John); brother-in-law, Philip O'Neil (Mary Karen); and sister-in-law, Margaret Ann Freer; along with nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Barbara was the second of Edwin and Helen Hanlon's three children. Her parents and brother, Edwin Jr. are deceased. Besides being a devoted mother and wife, Barbara enjoyed writing short stories, poems and travelogues depicting her many adventures and at the age of 88 compiled them into a hard cover book. She wrote stories for children in a local publication called Patches and Quilts in the late '50s. Barbara also enjoyed learning languages (Spanish and Gaelic), growing herbs and gourds, and learning anything about the Irish culture of storytelling. At various times she could be found practicing calligraphy or decoupaging a purse or box as a gift for someone. Her generous nature led her to volunteer for several organizations including the Home for the Aged and the County Children's Home, in addition to local hospitals. She delivered communion and led the rosary at The Village at St. Edward's for many many years. When she could no longer write she sang and knew the words to all the songs of her youth long after dementia took other words. Barbara lived at The Village of St. Edward for many years and her family is grateful for the compassionate and caring staff, who along with Senior Helpers saw to her needs in her later years. They are also grateful for the care Barbara received at the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center. Remembrances can be made to either of these facilities for trees, flowers and plantings to enrich the lives of others who pass through their doors. Burial services will be private with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Hummel Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020