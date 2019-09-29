Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Home
600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Home
600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Austin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Austin


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Austin Obituary
Barbara J. Austin (Klever) Barb Austin, 74, of Green passed away September 24, 2019. She was born April 26, 1945 in Northampton Township to the late Fred and Edna Klever. Barb was a 1963 graduate of Woodridge High School, Kent State Alumni, 20-year member of the Golden Wheels M/C Club, the Red Hat Society, the North Hill Knitters and the Breakfast Club with lifelong friends Sandy and Barb R. Besides her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her brother, Dale. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Terry; as well as many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held at 1 P.M. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Jerry Murrell officiating. Family and friends may call on Monday from 11 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. A private family inurnment will take place at Greensburg Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Barb's name to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now