|
|
Barbara J. Austin (Klever) Barb Austin, 74, of Green passed away September 24, 2019. She was born April 26, 1945 in Northampton Township to the late Fred and Edna Klever. Barb was a 1963 graduate of Woodridge High School, Kent State Alumni, 20-year member of the Golden Wheels M/C Club, the Red Hat Society, the North Hill Knitters and the Breakfast Club with lifelong friends Sandy and Barb R. Besides her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her brother, Dale. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Terry; as well as many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held at 1 P.M. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Jerry Murrell officiating. Family and friends may call on Monday from 11 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. A private family inurnment will take place at Greensburg Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Barb's name to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019