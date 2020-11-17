1/1
Barbara J. Brown
STOW -- Barbara J. Brown, 63, died November 14, 2020. She was born April 2, 1957 in Detroit, MI to the late Basil and Ramona Brown. Barbara was employed with Giant Eagle as a cashier for 24 years, retiring in 2020. She was a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church and enjoyed cheering for the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland sports teams, as well as spending time with her family and friends. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Nicole Brown; brother, Charles Brown; sisters, Alecia Murphy, Nanette (Edward) Eiloo; nieces and nephews, Ryan, Justin, Chris (Anna), Cortney, Jeremy (Candace); and great-nieces and nephew, Maya, Jason, Evelyn. Pastor John Corsi will conduct service on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 3725 Kent Road, Stow, OH 44224 at 1:00 p.m. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 17, 2020.
November 16, 2020
I remember Barbara as a humble, gentle soul. Very kind and loved her family. Wishing all of you peace and comfort. The last time I saw her was at grandmas funeral- it was so nice to see all of you then.
Jackie Bodine Berg
Family
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
