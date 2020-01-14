|
|
Barbara J. Clinefelter of Akron, Ohio passed away at home on January 11, 2020 due to heart and kidney failure. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne M. and Martina I. Baugh (nee Fratz); her former husband, James W. Clinefelter; Baby Girl Clinefelter; and daughter, Laura M. Burelli (Greg, deceased). She skipped part of second and ninth grades, then graduated from East High School at 15 1/2 and started at The University of Akron immediately. She earned a bachelor's degree in political science with a double minor in English and French. She was always proud of the fact that while she was the youngest student in her Constitutional Law class, and wasn't a law student, she consistently got higher grades than the law students did. Her husband said that while she had her bachelor's degree and he had his master's degree in political science, she was the smarter of the two of them, because she could balance their checkbook and the only way he could balance it was on his head. After marrying the love of her life in 1957, she became the mother of four and was president of the PTA at King, Litchfield and Firestone, as well as a Cub Scout Den Mother and Brownie and Girl Scout Troop Leader. She spent many years as a board member of the Children's Concert Society, and ushered at E. J. Thomas Hall for their events and was a Room Mother when her children attended King School. In the early 1980's, she began working at Children's Hospital Medical Center of Akron (now Akron Children's) for the Hospital's Dieticians (as their typist); then for Sue E. Monsell, Director of Food Service & Nutrition (as her assistant); and the Volunteer Department (initially as a Weekend Volunteer Coordinator and later as Assistant Director of Volunteers under Director Marilyn McGuckin). She was the initial liaison for the Volunteer Department and the Doggie Brigade and also enjoyed training and supervising the summer teenage volunteers. If anyone asked where she had retired from, she would smile and say, "Children's". She felt lucky to have been part of such a wonderful organization and to have worked with so many nice people. She enjoyed traveling, reading (the bigger the book the better, especially if it had footnotes since she said "that's where the good stuff is"), the arts, fine restaurants (always maintaining Swenson's as a favorite), Turner Classic Movies and politics, both local and national. Her survivors include son, James Christopher Clinefelter (Hue), of Portland, OR; daughters, Joan L. Clinefelter (Karl Dukstein) of Greeley, CO, and Barbara C. Clinefelter of Akron, OH, who became her sole caregiver after a hospital stay of several months in 2011 and who continued to care for her and was with her when she passed away; sister, Suzanne Keldsen (Glenn, deceased) of Chesterton, IN; and brother, Michael W. Baugh of Nashville, TN, along with several cousins and two nephews. Her family would like to thank her health care providers for their kindness and expertise, with special mention of Shanetta, Ranya, Vernon, Samantha, April and Drs. Bage and Restivo of Western Reserve Hospital; Laurie, Megan, Pam and Ross with Summa HomeCare, Summa Akron City's Cardiac Team and nurses of the heart and lung unit and the Palliative and Home Hospice staff. Pursuant to Barbara's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. If you would like to make a charitable contribution in her memory, choose an organization you support. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 14, 2020