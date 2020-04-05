|
Barbara J. Farkas, 76, passed away peacefully at the Hospice Care Center on March 30, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Russell; sister, Judy; loving children, Pam and Gary; daughter-in-law, Dawn; stepsons, Brett and Russell E.; special nieces Kimberly, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Barbara loved her family dearly and cherished every moment spent with them. She will always be the backbone of our family. Barbara donated annually to Hospice as her . It is the family's wish that memorial contributions be made to Cleveland Clinic Hospice, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, Ohio 44193-1655. Cremation has taken place. Rest in Peace our Beautiful Angel.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020