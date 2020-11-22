1/1
Barbara J. Fraizer
Barbara J. Frazier Barbara J. Frazier formerly of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, died on November 8, 2020 in Boulder Colorado at the age of 91. She spent her later years in Colorado to be closer to her family. Barb was born on February 17, 1929 in Akron Ohio, to William and Lavern Smith. Barb Married Frederick W. Frazier on March 13, 1946 in Cuyahoga Falls, where they made their home and raised their 3 children. In addition to her 3 children, Barb devoted her life to being the primary caregiver for 10 additional children. She raised one child at a time and devoted all her love and affection to that child until they entered school. She embraced these families as if they were her own. Her home was filled with love and laughter, and her heart was devoted to each and every child throughout her life. Barb was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frederick; her sisters, Audrey, Thelma and June and her brothers, William and Thomas. She is survived by her sister, Claudia Dorsey (Ed) of Florida; her 3 children, Rebecca Warren (James) of Arizona, Shirley Robison (Robert) of Colorado, and Lawrence Marquis (Ann) of Colorado; 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Her final resting place will be with her family at Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls. Fond memories can be shared on line at Greenwood and Myers Mortuary of Boulder Colorado.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood & Myers Funeral Services
2969 Baseline Road
Boulder, CO 80303
(303) 440-3960
