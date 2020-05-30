Barbara J. Harmon, 83 years old, passed away May 27, 2020 peacefully at home with her family at her side. Born in Akron, Ohio and worked at B. F. Goodrich, Lawson / Dairy Mart, and retired from Brewster Dairy. She loved the color purple and wore it all the time. Enjoyed working with her children in baton competitions and majorette groups. She belonged to Shasta and Coachmen Camping groups She loved to go to Myrtle Beach and enjoyed going to the Statler Brothers concerts in Stanton, Virginia on the 4th of July. She had several grand children and great grandchildren race in the Soap Box Derby and she attended almost every race. Survived by husband, Edgar Harmon; daughters, Vickie Beck, Cindy Buchanan (Ray), Linda Wilt, and son, John Harmon (Kimberly). Preceded in death by her father and mother, Bill and Dorothy Davies; also her brothers Robert and William Davies. She has 23 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. Thank you to Summa Health at Home & Hospice for their excellent care. Showing will be Saturday, May 30 starting at 11 a.m. with service following at 1 p.m. at Millheim Baptist Church, 2661 Hayne Rd., Akron, Ohio 44312 with Pastor K. Lawrence officiating 330-699-3600. Burial will be Monday, June 1 starting at 11:30 at Rose Hill Burial Park. Funeral arrangements being handled by Gordon-Flury Memorial Home, 330-697-4687.







