Barbara "Barb" J. Smith (Berry)



Barbara J. Smith, 81, passed away May 5, 2019 with her family by her side. She was a 1955 graduate of Garfield High School and greatly enjoyed music, crafting and traveling, as well as camping, boating and dancing. The snowbirds nested in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. with friends for many years. She sang with the Mogadore Village Belles for 17 years and also the MUMC Choir. Barb and her husband Joe went on 25 cruises, often times sharing these trips with their good friends.



Preceded in death by son, David Scott; parents, Robert and Opal (Wicks) Berry; brothers, Robert and Russell; lifelong friend, Eloise "Wez" Tyzska; she will be missed by husband of 63 years, Joe; daughter and son in-law, Vic and Dan Crawford; many good friends, nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH. The funeral service will take place Saturday, May 11 at 10 a.m. at Mogadore United Methodist Church, 3828 Mogadore Rd. in Mogadore, with Pastor Eric Kluth officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Those who wish may make donations in Barb's name to the Bell Tower Fund at MUMC or the . Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary