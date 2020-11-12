1/2
Barbara J. Smith
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOGETHER AGAIN Barbara J. Smith, 92, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born October 22, 1928 in Flint, Michigan, where she met and married her late husband Charles "Chaz" Smith. They moved to Ohio and resided in Hudson until retirement, then living in Marblehead, Ohio for 13 years before moving back to the area. Barbara was a wonderful wife and mother. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, family vacations and her "girlie trips". She loved wintering in the Florida Keys. Most of all Barbara's family and grandchildren were the most important aspect of her life. Her children Sandra Carmer, Charles Smith, Ken (Cathy) Smith, Bob (Lisa) Smith and Kevin (Patty) Smith survive Barbara. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Louise Madden, her husband of 62 years, Charles Smith, her daughter Cynthia Ann Smith and her brother Kenneth Kyle. Friends will be received at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna, on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. Memorial Service officiated by Pastor Kim Barnett will begin at 1 p.m. Private family inurnment at Stow Cemetery will take place at a later date. Barbara's service will be livestreamed on her obituary page at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com where you may also leave condolences and messages with her family. Barbara's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to everyone at Stow Glen Retirement Center where Barbara was cared for so graciously. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Children's Hospital Miracle Network. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
703 East Main Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
3302966436
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The staff of Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved