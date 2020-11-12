TOGETHER AGAIN Barbara J. Smith, 92, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born October 22, 1928 in Flint, Michigan, where she met and married her late husband Charles "Chaz" Smith. They moved to Ohio and resided in Hudson until retirement, then living in Marblehead, Ohio for 13 years before moving back to the area. Barbara was a wonderful wife and mother. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, family vacations and her "girlie trips". She loved wintering in the Florida Keys. Most of all Barbara's family and grandchildren were the most important aspect of her life. Her children Sandra Carmer, Charles Smith, Ken (Cathy) Smith, Bob (Lisa) Smith and Kevin (Patty) Smith survive Barbara. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Louise Madden, her husband of 62 years, Charles Smith, her daughter Cynthia Ann Smith and her brother Kenneth Kyle. Friends will be received at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna, on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. Memorial Service officiated by Pastor Kim Barnett will begin at 1 p.m. Private family inurnment at Stow Cemetery will take place at a later date. Barbara's service will be livestreamed on her obituary page at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com
where you may also leave condolences and messages with her family. Barbara's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to everyone at Stow Glen Retirement Center where Barbara was cared for so graciously. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Children's Hospital Miracle Network. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)