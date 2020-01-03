|
TALLMADGE -- Barbara J. Stutler, 79, (Our Rock), died December 31, 2019. Born in Akron, she was a lifetime area resident, a member of the First Congregational Church of Tallmadge for 20 years and of Tallmadge Primetimers for 11 years. Barbara enjoyed her many year career as a floral designer. A kind and beautiful lady, she would give you the shirt off her back and, at one point, literally did so. She will truly be missed by so many. Preceded in death by her husband James in 1998; and son, Christopher in 2002, she is survived by her daughter, Kim Stutler (Mike Hale); grandchildren: Brian Williams (Jaclyn), Lauryn Williams (Shawn), and Stephen Williams (Rachel); precious great-grandsons, Wyatt Christopher Williams and Theodore Robert Williams; sister, Lillian Rager; nieces, Laura and Judy; nephew, Greg; sister and Brother-in-law, Pat and Ted Klinefelter; and niece, Jennifer, extended family, friends, and her two cats, Mama and KitKat. Barbara's family would like to thank all her neighbors who have been so kind in helping to care for her. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Sunday 2 to 5 p.m., where service will be held Monday - time of service will be announced. Burial Maple Lawn Cemetery in Stow. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the First Congregational Church of Tallmadge, 85 Heritage Drive, Tallmadge 44278 or the Stow Police Department, 3800 Darrow Road, Stow 44224. (REDMON,STOW,330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 3, 2020