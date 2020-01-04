|
TALLMADGE - Barbara J. Stutler, 79, (Our Rock), died December 31, 2019. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., where Rev. David Brumbaugh will conduct service Monday, 11 a.m. Burial, Maple Lawn Cemetery in Stow. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the First Congregational Church of Tallmadge, 85 Heritage Drive, Tallmadge 44278 or the Stow Police Department, 3800 Darrow Road, Stow 44224. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 4, 2020