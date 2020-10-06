Barbara "Barb" J. Sumey, 86, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Barbara was born April 29, 1934 in Akron to John and Mattie Saffels. She graduated from Kenmore High School's Class of 1952 and continued her friendships from high school by attending the Kenmore Class of 1952 "Lunch Club". Barbara was a faithful member of Allenside United Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her sons, Wade, Eric and Kurt Augsburger; stepsons, Mark, Pat (Nancy), Chris (Robin) Sumey; stepdaughters, Bonnie (Gus) Powell, Susie (Paul) Hennigan; eight grandchildren; special granddaughters, Nicole (children, Alex and Vinnie); Lauren and Andrea, who may be far from home, but are close to our hearts; 17 great-grandchildren; niece and nephew, Valerie and David; special cousins, Joanna and Teresa Gilchrist; best friend, Sally Akers. Barb was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Jack Augsburger; second husband of 33 years, Jim Sumey; daughter-in-law, Jennie; sister, Dorothy Beam; stepson, Tim Sumey; and stepdaughter, Debbie Hunsicker. A special thanks to her loving caregivers, Eric and Nancy for the devotion and love they have shown to mom. Friends may call at the Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Road, Portage Lakes on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m., where funeral services will be held Thursday morning at 10 a.m., Reverend Frances Fischer officiating. Entombment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. For the health and safety of the family and other guests, masks will be required within the funeral home and social distancing must be observed. Your cooperation and patience are appreciated. Condolences and memories can be shared with Barbara's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024