Barbara J. Uphouse, 71, of Uniontown, passed away in the early morning hours of January 26, 2020. She was born to the late Kenneth and Osie Spencer Scritchfield on September 15, 1948 in Wimber, Pennsylvania. She later moved to Akron and was a graduate of Springfield High School. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother and her sister-in-law. Her loving kindness will forever be remembered by those who survive: her husband of 52 years, Harold Uphouse of Uniontown; sons, Hiram (Jeanette) Uphouse of Uniontown, Albert (Jennifer) Uphouse of Canton; her daughter, Colleen (Clyde) Frye of Mt. Vernon; grandchildren, Matthew, Christina, Leslie, Nathaniel, and Melody; her rothers, Sheldon, Richard, and Russell Scritchfield; and a sister. Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. In a society today, where honesty is fading fast, Barbara believed wholeheartedly, in being honest and felt it was one of the easiest things to practice in order to be happy. It was one of her greatest virtues. She retired from Signet Jewelers with 25 years of service. She was an avid Cleveland Indians and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Family and friends are welcome for visitation Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown. The service for Barbara will be conducted Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Springfield Baptist Church, 1920 Krumroy Road, Akron, Pastor Larry Baldridge officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron. The family wishes to extend a very warm and heartfelt thank you to Dr. Nemer and Dr. Tewari for their compassion and true dedication in caring for Barbara, as well as all the support given to each of them, during this difficult time. Memorial Contributions may be made to , Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or online at stjude.org/memorial. Those wishing to share their memories, prayers, or condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 28, 2020