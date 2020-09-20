1/1
Barbara Jean Adams McFarren
Local radio personality and hall of fame inductee Barbara Adams McFarren passed away on September 16, 2020. Her favorite activities were vacationing in Edinboro with family, hiking with family, and playing euchre with just about anyone. Barbara was born and raised in Clinton, Ohio and was the "BA" of WKDD's morning crew for 20 years before retiring as a full time wife and mother. Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Adams; she is survived by loving husband, Courtney and daughter, Amanda, who was "the light of her life". She is also survived by sister, Elizabeth (Tracy) Herbst; brother, John (Diane) Adams; sister, Kathryn (John) Brutcher, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A private graveside service will take place at SS Philip and James Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials in Barbara's name can be made to: The Jean & Milton Cooper Cancer Center, 161 N Forge St., Akron, OH 44304. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
