Barbara Jean Bacso
Barbara Jean Bacso, age 58, of Wadsworth, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born on August 1, 1960, in Akron, Ohio.
Barb was employed as a teacher in Medina County. She enjoyed reading, singing, attending church and her pet dog "Scruffy".
Besides her mother, Doris; she is survived by her loving siblings, Jeff (Cindy) Bacso and Bonnie (Dave) Becka; dear nieces and nephews, Katie (Jeremy) Johns, Matt Bacso, Kaityln (Nick) Catanzarito, and Brittany Becka.
Barbara was preceded in death by her dear father, Al Bacso and her sister, Becky Bacso.
Friends may join the family for Barbara's visitation on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carlson Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 3477 Medina Road, Medina, OH 44256. A Funeral Service will be held for Barbara on Saturday, July 20, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Wadsworth.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Barbara's name to: The Chapel at Fir Hill (Akron Campus), 135 Fir Hill Street, Akron, OH, 44304.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 17, 2019