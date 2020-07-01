Barbara Jean (Rutherford) DeVoe, 92, a native of Akron, Ohio, current resident of Debary Manor Nursing Home in Debary, Florida, quietly passed away in her sleep Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
She was married to James DeVoe, who preceded her in death in 1989. It was said of Barbara that she never met a stranger.
A loving person who embraced everyone she knew and would talk the leg off a stranger if given the chance. In her younger years she was an active participant in Eastern Star serving as Worthy Matron, Chaplin, and many other stations. Following her passion for music, when she relocated to Florida in 1990, she was extremely active in the local Jazz Society serving as the president for four years. These last years were spent sharing precious quality time with family and rejoicing in the gift of each new day. We celebrate a life well lived.
Barbara is survived by her four daughters and their husbands, Paullette and Richard (deceased) Pomerleau, Sherry and Tom Greathouse, Pam and Doug Moore, and Tracy McCutcheon and Danny Tillis. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, along with nieces, nephews and friends all of whom she loved dearly.
Friends may call Thursday, July 2nd from 5:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at Adams Mason Funeral Home, 791 E. Market Street, Akron, Ohio. An Eastern Star Service will immediately follow the visitation at 6:45 p.m. Graveside service and internment will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 3rd at East Akron Cemetery, 1135 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio. In respect for everyone's health it is preferred that attendees wear a mask.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Barbara to The Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607 or online at Shriners Hospital for Children. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
She was married to James DeVoe, who preceded her in death in 1989. It was said of Barbara that she never met a stranger.
A loving person who embraced everyone she knew and would talk the leg off a stranger if given the chance. In her younger years she was an active participant in Eastern Star serving as Worthy Matron, Chaplin, and many other stations. Following her passion for music, when she relocated to Florida in 1990, she was extremely active in the local Jazz Society serving as the president for four years. These last years were spent sharing precious quality time with family and rejoicing in the gift of each new day. We celebrate a life well lived.
Barbara is survived by her four daughters and their husbands, Paullette and Richard (deceased) Pomerleau, Sherry and Tom Greathouse, Pam and Doug Moore, and Tracy McCutcheon and Danny Tillis. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, along with nieces, nephews and friends all of whom she loved dearly.
Friends may call Thursday, July 2nd from 5:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at Adams Mason Funeral Home, 791 E. Market Street, Akron, Ohio. An Eastern Star Service will immediately follow the visitation at 6:45 p.m. Graveside service and internment will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 3rd at East Akron Cemetery, 1135 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio. In respect for everyone's health it is preferred that attendees wear a mask.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Barbara to The Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607 or online at Shriners Hospital for Children. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 1, 2020.